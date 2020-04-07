Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Provoked to Nargis Fakhri's Spy: B town stars' Hollywood films to watch amid lockdown

1 / 7

Hollywood films done by B-Town actors that you must watch

Bollywood is well known for its culture, diversity and films of all genres. It is defined as a cinema that defines romance, drama, action and emotions all in one film and makes a film for the masses. B-Town actors are talented, versatile and really popular amongst the audience. People often follow a star for their beauty or performance and are delighted to see them perform well in films. Speaking of that, innumerable actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt among others are widely and massively popular and enjoy a humongous fan following. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon and has been doing amazing work in the west, Deepika Padukone also gained fame in the west for her film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Hina Khan are amongst the other Indian celebs who have walked the international red carpet and made the country proud. However, there are also many actors like Aishwarya Rai, Anupam Kher and Tabu who have worked in foreign language films and have delivered exemplary performances. Read on to find out more.

Photo Credit : Getty Images