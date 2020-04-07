Share your Lockdown Story
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Provoked to Nargis Fakhri's Spy: B town stars' Hollywood films to watch amid lockdown

As we know, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon and is doing pretty well in the west. However, there are other underrated films of many B-Town actors that you must cheek out!
2172 reads Mumbai
    Hollywood films done by B-Town actors that you must watch

    Bollywood is well known for its culture, diversity and films of all genres. It is defined as a cinema that defines romance, drama, action and emotions all in one film and makes a film for the masses. B-Town actors are talented, versatile and really popular amongst the audience. People often follow a star for their beauty or performance and are delighted to see them perform well in films. Speaking of that, innumerable actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt among others are widely and massively popular and enjoy a humongous fan following. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon and has been doing amazing work in the west, Deepika Padukone also gained fame in the west for her film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Hina Khan are amongst the other Indian celebs who have walked the international red carpet and made the country proud. However, there are also many actors like Aishwarya Rai, Anupam Kher and Tabu who have worked in foreign language films and have delivered exemplary performances. Read on to find out more.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a fashionista and amongst the most popular and sought after actresses in B-Town. She has been working since over a span of two decades and has appeared in over 40 films in five languages, predominantly Hindi and Tamil. She has also showed her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. She also starred in The Last Legion as Mira and he Pink Panther 2.

    Photo Credit : Gettty Images

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    In 2015, Jacqueline Fernandez starred in a British film titled Definition of Fear. She also went on to do a Sri Lankan film titled According to Mathew in the year 2017.

    Photo Credit : Getty

    Nargis Fakhri

    The actress is originally from New York. She starred in Spy as Lia in the year 2015 and 5 Weddings in 2018.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Tabu

    Tabu is currently ruling Bollywood with back to back exemplary in performances in Haider, Andhadhun, De De Pyaar De, Jawaani Jaaneman and many more amazing films. She has also acted in Hollywood films. The actress starred in Hanuman directed by Frédéric Fougea which was an English language French-Indian film. She also did a great job in as Ashima in The Namesake (2006).

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Anupam Kher

    Anupam Kher's massive filmography of over 500 films in several languages also consists of foreign films like Bend It Like Beckham, Banana Brothers, Bride and Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices, Lust, Caution, Gandhi Park, The Other End of the Line, You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, The Lion of Judah, Speedy Singhs, Silver Linings Playbook, A Family Man and The Big Sick.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Irrfan Khan

    Angrezi Medium star's Hollywood filmography consists of films like A Mighty Heart and The Darjeeling Limited. He later went on to star in 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. His most anticipated Hollywood role yet was his portrayal of Dr. Rajit Ratha in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012. His other internationally acclaimed film appearances include Jurassic World, Life of Pi and Inferno.

    Photo Credit : Getty

