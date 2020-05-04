Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's SAREE looks prove she is one hell of a stunner; See Photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's SAREE looks prove she is one hell of a stunner; See Photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one hell of a stunner and a true blue fashionista. Here are times the diva bowled us over with her saree looks.
3910 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 16
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SAREE looks

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SAREE looks

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan needs to introduction. The global star is a true fashion inspiration for many. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, her journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercially successful movie was a Tamil romantic movie, Jeans (1998), through which she won many hearts and people were awed by her beauty and charm. She is a true diva and superstar in all rights. She has been unstoppable ever since her amazing debut and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received humongous critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. Aishwarya Rai truly made it in a male-dominated industry back then. Speaking about it she said, "By not looking at the world through the gender glass. It’s extremely important to be comfortable in your skin. Be your best friend. You need to be brutally honest with yourself. Have a deep sense of conviction whatever your choices. Believe in the strength of ‘no’ because ‘yes’ is just the easiest way around." The diva gave birth to her beautiful daughter Aaradhya in 2011 and took a step back of the limelight. But the award-winning actress has made regular appearances at Cannes Film Festival. The actress is also a true blue fashionista and her fashion choices are always on point. However, her sartorial and fantastic choices at the international red carpets have often made headlines. From trying on a purple lipstick to a golden gown, she has done it all with style and elegance! Only she can manage to pull off these outfits like a queen! She is truly the queen of beauty and makes millions of hearts skip a beat with her impeccable charm and unbelievable good looks. Talking about her impeccable beauty and charm, the actress said in an interview, "I don’t know why beauty is attached only to women. I don’t believe it’s gender-specific or even species-specific. There’s truth in the oft used phrase, ‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’. You’ve grown up reading it. Poets make even more wonderful ways of expressing that basic sentiment. You can see the beauty in any and everything. It goes beyond the obvious. You don’t quite believe the compliments that come my way. You can graciously and in all humility say ‘a thank you." The diva carries off every outfit like a pro. Check out the star's ravishing saree looks which will leave you speechless.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 16
    Stunning and how

    Stunning and how

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks truly ethereal in this saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    The joy of achievement

    The joy of achievement

    Throwback to the time Aishwarya stunned at a prestigious awards function in 2009.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 16
    Vision in white

    Vision in white

    Throwback to the time Aishwarya looked gorgeous and made heads turn in a white saree.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 16
    One hell of a stunner

    One hell of a stunner

    The star never fails to keep her style game on point and this snap is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 16
    The perfect combination of colours

    The perfect combination of colours

    Take cues from Aishwarya Rai to slay in a saree.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 16
    With her darling daughter Aaradhya

    With her darling daughter Aaradhya

    The mom-daughter duo keeps it stylish and elegant in their ethnic attires.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 16
    Beauty personified in red

    Beauty personified in red

    She is indeed the epitome of beauty, isn't she?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 16
    Sachin Tendulkar biopic premiere

    Sachin Tendulkar biopic premiere

    The Bachchan family pose with the 'God Of Cricket' at his biopic special premiere.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 16
    With her niece and daughter

    With her niece and daughter

    The Bachchan family girls Navya Naveli Nanda, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya make the most glam divas ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 16
    Yellow never looked so good

    Yellow never looked so good

    Rai Bachchan's yellow saree sets fashion goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 12 / 16
    The perfect family photo

    The perfect family photo

    Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya look royal as ever in this family picture!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 16
    A picture speaks a thousand words

    A picture speaks a thousand words

    Could this family portrait be any more perfect?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    A proud Padma Shri holder

    A proud Padma Shri holder

    Aishwarya was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2009.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 15 / 16
    Making heads turn

    Making heads turn

    She is surely making hearts skip a beat with her ravishing saree looks.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 16 / 16
    Major Throwback to 2004

    Major Throwback to 2004

    When Aishwarya Rai arrived at the Cine Classics ribbon cutting and interview at the Indian Pavilion during the 57th International Cannes Film Festival in a mesmerising off-white and gold saree!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

