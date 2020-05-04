Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's SAREE looks prove she is one hell of a stunner; See Photos

1 / 16

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan SAREE looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan needs to introduction. The global star is a true fashion inspiration for many. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, her journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercially successful movie was a Tamil romantic movie, Jeans (1998), through which she won many hearts and people were awed by her beauty and charm. She is a true diva and superstar in all rights. She has been unstoppable ever since her amazing debut and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received humongous critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. Aishwarya Rai truly made it in a male-dominated industry back then. Speaking about it she said, "By not looking at the world through the gender glass. It’s extremely important to be comfortable in your skin. Be your best friend. You need to be brutally honest with yourself. Have a deep sense of conviction whatever your choices. Believe in the strength of ‘no’ because ‘yes’ is just the easiest way around." The diva gave birth to her beautiful daughter Aaradhya in 2011 and took a step back of the limelight. But the award-winning actress has made regular appearances at Cannes Film Festival. The actress is also a true blue fashionista and her fashion choices are always on point. However, her sartorial and fantastic choices at the international red carpets have often made headlines. From trying on a purple lipstick to a golden gown, she has done it all with style and elegance! Only she can manage to pull off these outfits like a queen! She is truly the queen of beauty and makes millions of hearts skip a beat with her impeccable charm and unbelievable good looks. Talking about her impeccable beauty and charm, the actress said in an interview, "I don’t know why beauty is attached only to women. I don’t believe it’s gender-specific or even species-specific. There’s truth in the oft used phrase, ‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder’. You’ve grown up reading it. Poets make even more wonderful ways of expressing that basic sentiment. You can see the beauty in any and everything. It goes beyond the obvious. You don’t quite believe the compliments that come my way. You can graciously and in all humility say ‘a thank you." The diva carries off every outfit like a pro. Check out the star's ravishing saree looks which will leave you speechless.

Photo Credit : Getty Images