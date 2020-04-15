Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Aishwarya Rai
/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's these throwback CANDID moments from Cannes Film Festival show she is a natural diva

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's these throwback CANDID moments from Cannes Film Festival show she is a natural diva

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been ruling the Cannes Film Festival red carpet since 2003. Her fashion styles have definitely evolved and so has her impeccable charm and beauty! Check out her throwback candid moments which will definitely make your day.
2824 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's THROWBACK candid snaps

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's THROWBACK candid snaps

    From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. In 2002, she acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actress in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received humongous critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. The diva is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. From her extra ordinary gowns to embellished lehengas and Cannes Film Festival's red carpet looks, she leaves everyone amazed by her style game. She is truly the queen of beauty and makes millions of hearts skip a beat with her impeccable charm and unbelievable good looks. Speaking of that, taking you down a memory lane with her throwback candid snaps from Cannes which will surely make your day!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 9
    Movie screening

    Movie screening

    The actress shines at the premiere of her film Bride and Prejudice.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 9
    She even makes yellow look good

    She even makes yellow look good

    Our ultimate diva is the perfect sunshine girl in this yellow outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 9
    All smiles

    All smiles

    Rai Bachchan's candid snap as she laughs her heart out will surely make your day.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 9
    Making heads turn

    Making heads turn

    Only she could pull off this outfit with sheer elegance and grace at an international red carpet!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 9
    Make every hair flip count

    Make every hair flip count

    She is a vision in white, isn't she?

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 7 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Aishwarya Rai arrived at Cannes Film Festival 2004 in a saree and left everyone mesmerised!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 9
    Does this picture remind you of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue Palat?

    Does this picture remind you of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue Palat?

    We would all want to say "Palat, palat, palat" to this stunning diva for sure!

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 9 / 9
    Making hearts skip a beat

    Making hearts skip a beat

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in black is an absolute blessing for the eyes and there is no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

7 Times Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya proved they are the most relatable celebrity couple
7 Times Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya proved they are the most relatable celebrity couple
Money Heist: Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó\'s interesting facts will leave you surprised
Money Heist: Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's interesting facts will leave you surprised
Did you know Katrina Kaif is taller than Salman Khan? Find out more about the height of B town stars
Did you know Katrina Kaif is taller than Salman Khan? Find out more about the height of B town stars
Ramayan: Alia Bhatt as Sita to Hrithik Roshan as Lord Ram; Actors who should star if the show was made as film
Ramayan: Alia Bhatt as Sita to Hrithik Roshan as Lord Ram; Actors who should star if the show was made as film
Alia Bhatt inspired hairstyles for the glamorous sister of the bride; See PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt inspired hairstyles for the glamorous sister of the bride; See PHOTOS
Shaktimaan: Check out these facts about the first Indian superhero
Shaktimaan: Check out these facts about the first Indian superhero

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement