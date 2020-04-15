/
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's these throwback CANDID moments from Cannes Film Festival show she is a natural diva
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been ruling the Cannes Film Festival red carpet since 2003. Her fashion styles have definitely evolved and so has her impeccable charm and beauty! Check out her throwback candid moments which will definitely make your day.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: April 15, 2020 04:28 pm
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's THROWBACK candid snaps
From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. In 2002, she acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actress in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received humongous critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. The diva is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. From her extra ordinary gowns to embellished lehengas and Cannes Film Festival's red carpet looks, she leaves everyone amazed by her style game. She is truly the queen of beauty and makes millions of hearts skip a beat with her impeccable charm and unbelievable good looks. Speaking of that, taking you down a memory lane with her throwback candid snaps from Cannes which will surely make your day!
Movie screening
The actress shines at the premiere of her film Bride and Prejudice.
She even makes yellow look good
Our ultimate diva is the perfect sunshine girl in this yellow outfit.
All smiles
Rai Bachchan's candid snap as she laughs her heart out will surely make your day.
Making heads turn
Only she could pull off this outfit with sheer elegance and grace at an international red carpet!
Make every hair flip count
She is a vision in white, isn't she?
Picture perfect
Aishwarya Rai arrived at Cannes Film Festival 2004 in a saree and left everyone mesmerised!
Does this picture remind you of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue Palat?
We would all want to say "Palat, palat, palat" to this stunning diva for sure!
Making hearts skip a beat
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in black is an absolute blessing for the eyes and there is no denying that.
