Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's these throwback CANDID moments from Cannes Film Festival show she is a natural diva

1 / 9

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's THROWBACK candid snaps

From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. In 2002, she acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actress in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received humongous critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. The diva is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. From her extra ordinary gowns to embellished lehengas and Cannes Film Festival's red carpet looks, she leaves everyone amazed by her style game. She is truly the queen of beauty and makes millions of hearts skip a beat with her impeccable charm and unbelievable good looks. Speaking of that, taking you down a memory lane with her throwback candid snaps from Cannes which will surely make your day!

Photo Credit : Getty Images