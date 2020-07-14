Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan: Celebs tested positive for Coronavirus

1 / 10

A list of celebs tested positive for Coronavirus

Recently, three generations of the Bachchan family were reported positive for COVID 19. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been tested for COVID 19. Both of them have been admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Bachchan and Aaradhya have also confirmed positive. Jaya Bachchan has been tested negative. Big B and Junior Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news and their fans and followers poured in prayers for their well-being along with a lot of celebrities. It has been a few days since the megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and his family members including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for COVID 19 and already prayers are being offered for them across the nation. While temples in MP had already begun praying for the megastar and his family members, his fan association in Kolkata also has now reportedly begun a ‘non-stop’ maha mrityunjaya yagna until Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are safe and COVID 19 free. Post this, celebs wished them a speedy recovery and Lata Mangeshkar too penned a note for the Bachchans. Taking to Twitter, the veteran singer wrote, “Namaskar Abhishek Ji. Aap ke Pitaji,aap, Aishwarya Ji aur Aaradhya jaldi swasth ho jaayein aisi main ishwar se Prarthana karti hun. (Abhishek, I pray to God for your father, yours, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s speedy recovery.)” While Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are admitted to the hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be home quarantined since they are asymptomatic. Kanika Kapoor was the first-ever celeb to be tested positive for Coronavirus and that news took the internet by storm. On that note, take a look at the list of other Bollywood celebs who have been tested positive for the deadly virus.

Photo Credit : Getty