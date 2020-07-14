/
/
/
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan: Celebs tested positive for Coronavirus
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan: Celebs tested positive for Coronavirus
Coronavirus has taken over the world and it isn't sparing anyone. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya also got tested positive. On that note, take a look at the list of celebs who got tested positive for COVID 19.
Written By
Ekta Varma
5792 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 14, 2020 01:20 pm
1 / 10
A list of celebs tested positive for Coronavirus
Recently, three generations of the Bachchan family were reported positive for COVID 19. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been tested for COVID 19. Both of them have been admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Bachchan and Aaradhya have also confirmed positive. Jaya Bachchan has been tested negative. Big B and Junior Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news and their fans and followers poured in prayers for their well-being along with a lot of celebrities. It has been a few days since the megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and his family members including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for COVID 19 and already prayers are being offered for them across the nation. While temples in MP had already begun praying for the megastar and his family members, his fan association in Kolkata also has now reportedly begun a ‘non-stop’ maha mrityunjaya yagna until Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are safe and COVID 19 free. Post this, celebs wished them a speedy recovery and Lata Mangeshkar too penned a note for the Bachchans. Taking to Twitter, the veteran singer wrote, “Namaskar Abhishek Ji. Aap ke Pitaji,aap, Aishwarya Ji aur Aaradhya jaldi swasth ho jaayein aisi main ishwar se Prarthana karti hun. (Abhishek, I pray to God for your father, yours, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s speedy recovery.)” While Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are admitted to the hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be home quarantined since they are asymptomatic. Kanika Kapoor was the first-ever celeb to be tested positive for Coronavirus and that news took the internet by storm. On that note, take a look at the list of other Bollywood celebs who have been tested positive for the deadly virus.
Photo Credit : Getty
2 / 10
Amitabh Bachchan
The actor confirmed the news tweeting, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff have undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been near me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Abhishek Bachchan
Soon after the news of Big B broke out, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed he was tested positive for coronavirus. He tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Raju Kher
Anupam Kher's brother Raju Kher, his wife and daughter also got tested positive for the virus. Besides, Anupam Kher's mother also got diagnosed positive. Anupam Kher took to Twitter and confirmed the same with a video.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Wajid Khan
Late music composer Wajid Khan, who died on June 1, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest, was reportedly receiving treatment for COVID-19 after he was tested positive for it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Kiran Kumar
Veteran actor Kiran Kumar was also tested positive for COVID-19. "I’m asymptomatic positive. I had got myself tested on May 14 and it turned out I had coronavirus. But there’s no fever, no cough or any kind of breathlessness. I’m fine and have quarantined myself at home. It has been 10 days and I haven’t developed any symptoms," he had posted.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 10
Zoa Morani
Bhaag Johnny star had also tested positive for the virus. She was even seen talking to actor Varun Dhawan in a live chat about how she felt under isolation.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Kanika Kapoor
'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive. She had arrived at UP from London.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been tested positive for Coronavirus. According to media reports, shoots at Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets have been stopped completely.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Hours after Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive. The development was confirmed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope who deleted his tweet shortly after sharing it.
Photo Credit : Getty Images