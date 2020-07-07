/
/
/
Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned down Troy? Here are Bollywood stars who rejected Hollywood roles
Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned down Troy? Here are Bollywood stars who rejected Hollywood roles
A lot of Bollywood stars have made India proud on international platforms and worked in the west. However, there have also been times when Bollywood stars have turned down major roles in Hollywood productions. Here's a list of stars who turned down these major roles in Hollywood.
Written By
Ekta Varma
1665 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 7, 2020 07:27 pm
1 / 8
Actors who rejected roles in the west
Bollywood is well known for its culture, diversity and films of all genres. It is defined as a cinema that defines romance, drama, action and emotions all in one film and makes a film for the masses. B-Town actors are talented, versatile and popular amongst the audience. People often follow a star for their beauty or performance and are delighted to see them perform well in films. Speaking of that, innumerable actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt among others are widely and massively popular and enjoy a humongous fan following. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon and has been doing amazing work in the west, Deepika Padukone also gained fame in the west for her film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Hina Khan are amongst the other Indian celebs who have walked the international red carpet and made the country proud. However, there are also many actors like Aishwarya Rai, Anupam Kher and Tabu who have worked in foreign language films and have delivered exemplary performances. Bollywood and Hollywood are amongst the biggest film industries in the world. Being a superstar in such an industry is a massive achievement in itself. Millions of people come to these cities every day with the dream of making it big in the respective industries. A lot of stars in Bollywood like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar have made it and how! Speaking of which, they are not only big names here, but have also left a mark in the west. Aishwarya has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. On that note, here's a list of actors who turned down major roles in the west.
Photo Credit : Getty
2 / 8
Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan is one of those Bollywood actors who already has a huge global fanbase. However, not a lot of people know that SRK was initially offered Anil Kapoor's role in the award-winning Slumdog Millionaire, which he turned down as he felt the role did not suit him. He later revealed, "I didn’t do it because the host is a little bit of a cheat, and he was a little mean, and I’d already done the show so I felt if I do it people will feel I do the same thing. It was a great film,” he said.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone was offered a role in Furious 7 which she had to turn down as she was in midst of the shooting for Ram-Leela. The actress made her Hollywood debut with XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, in which she starred alongside Vin Diesel. "I don't regret it. I had to work out things for Ram-Leela here, I couldn't have left the process midway, I had given my commitment here first. Looking at the way the film (Ram-Leela) has got the response, I feel good as my hard work has paid off," Deepika told PTI in an interview later.
Photo Credit : Getty
4 / 8
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan has been a part of several Hollywood projects. Christopher Nolan's Interstellar would have been one of those projects had he not turned down the role that eventually went to Matt Damon.
Photo Credit : APH Images
5 / 8
Hrithik Roshan
The superstar apparently turned down the offer of working in Pink Panther 2 which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He turned down the offer due to his busy schedule.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Although PeeCee is undeniably one of the biggest global stars at present, she was offered a role in the hit film Immortals, which she had to turn down as its dates were clashing with another film.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Akshay Kumar
The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood also reportedly turned down a major role in an untitled movie alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as he wanted to focus on his Bollywood career.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
According to a report in Cosmopolitan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned down the role of Briseis in the Oscar-nominated Troy, alongside Brad Pitt, as she wasn't comfortable with shooting steamy scenes that the script demanded.
Photo Credit : Instagram