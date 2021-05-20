From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Jodhaa Akbar: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most ICONIC characters on screen

1 / 6

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic characters

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a very popular name in the entertainment industry and is recognised and highly respected. She started her career by winning the title of Miss World 1994 before which she had already been modelling for a couple of brands. After being crowned as the Miss World 1994, Aishwarya made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie, Iruvar in 1997 and also made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Rawail’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in the same year. The actor has appeared in many commercially successful movies throughout her career in the entertainment industry and has often been praised for her on-screen performance. Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan. She has also made her presence felt in the Hollywood industry by appearing in a couple of movies. Along with successfully creating a huge fanbase for herself with her on-screen performances, the blue-eyed beauty has always been praised for her choice of movies. Here are some of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic characters that won the hearts of the audience. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram