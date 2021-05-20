From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Jodhaa Akbar: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most ICONIC characters on screen

Advertisement
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has appeared in many classic movies in her career spanning over two deacdes. Read ahead to take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most iconic characters.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: May 20, 2021 05:08 pm
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic characters

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a very popular name in the entertainment industry and is recognised and highly respected. She started her career by winning the title of Miss World 1994 before which she had already been modelling for a couple of brands. After being crowned as the Miss World 1994, Aishwarya made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie, Iruvar in 1997 and also made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Rawail’s Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in the same year. The actor has appeared in many commercially successful movies throughout her career in the entertainment industry and has often been praised for her on-screen performance. Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan. She has also made her presence felt in the Hollywood industry by appearing in a couple of movies. Along with successfully creating a huge fanbase for herself with her on-screen performances, the blue-eyed beauty has always been praised for her choice of movies. Here are some of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iconic characters that won the hearts of the audience. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

    Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Nandini, a simple girl who gets torn between her love and her responsibilities towards her family.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Devdas

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Parvati (Paro), a Bengali girl that is forcibly married to a widower with children, instead of marrying her lover because of class differences.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Sarbjit

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was cast to play the character of Dalbir Kaur, who tries to free his brother as he is caught by the Pakistani rangers near Kasur and is claimed to have crossed over the borders in an inebriated state.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was cast to play the character of Sala Taliyar Khan, exploring the dynamics of the relationship between an older woman and a younger man.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

    Jodhaa Akbar

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the Rajput princess, Jodha who is married to King Akbar in order to form a political alliance but falls in love with him.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

