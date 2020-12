1 / 8

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning looks in strapless dresses

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most fashionable actresses! The gorgeous actress knows how to dress and leave a good impression. No matter what she wears, she manages to make heads turn and wow everyone. Be it rocking a traditional look or slaying in western outfits, she can pull off any outfit effortlessly. It is one of the reasons Aishwarya is adorned by many for her fashion. Also, she is never afraid to experiment and take fashion risks. The actress has worn many daring outfits in the past and continues to do so. She knows how to slay every event in style. It is also not wrong to say that she raises the bar of fashion too high every time. With every outfit one at a time, Aishwarya leaves many impressed. Be it pulling off a denim-on-denim look or rocking a pantsuit or looking stunning in ethnic wear, especially sarees, Aishwarya does it all! If you've observed, strapless dresses are her favourite. Given her love for it, she has donned a strapless dress multiple times and slayed it! Speaking of that, we have compiled her most ravishing looks in strapless outfits that you must check out.

Photo Credit : Getty Images