Aishwarya Rai - The OG Desi Girl

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began her film career after she won the Miss World Pageant in the year 1994. Since then, she has come a long way. Aishwarya Rai is regarded as one of the most popular and influential celebrities of the Hindi Film Industry. She always is the talk of the town when it comes to her fashion statements. In addition to this, over the years, Aishwarya has also become a global style icon. She is one star who knows how to stay attached to her roots, while representing India on global platforms. The Hum Dil De Chuke star never fails to give major fashion goals for fans to follow. Be it her ethnic or western, time and again she has made a lot of head turns by her stunning sartorial choices. Fans also recognise her as the OG ‘desi girl’ as the diva has slayed in traditional Indian attires at several international red carpets. From Anarakali suit to elegant sarees, her style evolutional can help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe. Here’s a quick rundown of a few instances, when the Jodhaa Akbar star aced Indian ethnic attires on global platforms.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla