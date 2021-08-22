PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a protective mom to Aaradhya Bachchan & their airport pics are proof

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the gorgeous actresses of Bollywood. It is always a delight for the paparazzi to capture her in their lenses. Especially when the diva is accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, it becomes a good day for the paps. Well, the mother-daughter duo were spotted stepping out of the airport as they were returning after a two-day stay in Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha. Aish was all protective about her daughter Aaradhya as she made sure to hold her while getting out of the airport.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Aaradhya Bachchan may not be a teenager yet, but it looks like she sure has a great fashion sense even at this age. The kiddo wore a floral jumpsuit paired with a denim jacket. She accessorised it with a hairband, a pink mask and pink sneakers. Well, do not miss out on the glares she held in her hand.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is gorgeous, and her beauty always becomes the talk of the town. This time too, the diva looked stunning in her simple all-black attire. She wore black trousers and paired them with a long black tie around the waist trench coat. She completed her look with black ballerinas and a black mask and tied her hair into a ponytail.
Well, the bodyguard made sure that he guided Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to the car and escorted them safely till they sat in the car.
Well, Aaradhya Bachchan seems to be a pro in staring right into the lenses of the shutterbugs, even from a distance. Even though mommy Aishwarya looked away, the little girl had her eyes fixed on the paps.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s black leather handbag sure did take away some attention as it looked classy and spacious at the same time.