PHOTOS: Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena, 5 leading ladies who shared screen with international stars

As the world gets smaller and cinema is no longer confined by geographical boundaries, there’s a beautiful blend of cross-cultural exchange. So, not only are Indian actors now part of big international entertainers, but Hollywood stars also feature in Indian films. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was one of the first big names among B’Town’s leading ladies to feature alongside a Hollywood star, she did pave the way for many to follow her path, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Deepika Padukone. Here’s taking a look at our gorgeous leading ladies who’ve shared screen space with popular international names.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday broke the internet when a picture of her with the legendary Mike Tyson and the infamous ear bite went viral. The actors, who are working together in the upcoming Liger, seem to share a great camaraderie, making her the youngest Indian female actor to work with an international star.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday/ Instagram
Matching steps with the legend Will Smith is a dream for many but Ananya got this opportunity in her debut film Student of the Year 2. Watching them dance together on a peppy number was a treat to watch.
Photo Credit : Will Smith/ Instagram
Deepika Padukone made a smashing Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of the Xander Cage where she was cast opposite action hero Vin Diesel. So impressed was the actor with Deepika, that he even went on to call her ‘the best the Earth has to offer'.
Photo Credit : Vin Diesel/ Instagram
One of the first actors to foray into western cinema, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned criminology expert in Pink Panther 2. Steve Martin who worked closely with her in the film was all praise for the actress, referring to her as ‘a delightful and elegant acting partner’.
Photo Credit : bollywoodfeverarabic/ Instagram
Who can forget the moment when Slyvester Stallone turned hero for Kareena Kapoor Khan saving her from a bunch of goons in Kambakkht Ishq. The Rocky star had much to say about Kareena’s professionalism and was impressed by the industry working.
Photo Credit : Eros Now Music/ YouTube
Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned femme fatale in Baywatch where she went toe-to-toe with Dwayne Johnson. While the script was originally penned for a male villain, it was later tweaked for Priyanka as she turned Johnson’s female nemesis.
Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Jonas/ Instagram