PHOTOS: Times when Deepika Padukone & Aishwarya Rai proved they are queens of red carpet

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are two of the most loved actresses of current times. Be it their beauty, brains, acting skills or their fashion game, everything is loved by the fans and they love to see these two on the silver screen. Well, Deepika and Aish often make heads turn at the red carpets of certain events and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they are the red carpet queens. We bring to you few of their looks by which they literally set fire on the red carpet.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a million bucks in this black sequined gown and cast her magic on her fans with this look.
Aish is the epitome of charm and beauty in this beige coloured salwar kameez that she wore on the red carpet.
Indeed this was one of Aish's best looks in Cannes so far. She looked like a real life princess in this one and fans loved it.
Deepika looked sexy in a black saree with a blouse that had a plunging neckline. She oozed a lot of oomph on the red carpet with this look.
Look at the queen slay in black leather pants and white sheer ruffled shirt. She gives out major boss lady vibes.
Deepika looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this floral saree.
