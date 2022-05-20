PHOTOS: Times when Deepika Padukone & Aishwarya Rai proved they are queens of red carpet

1 / 7

Deepika Padukone & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are red carpet queens

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are two of the most loved actresses of current times. Be it their beauty, brains, acting skills or their fashion game, everything is loved by the fans and they love to see these two on the silver screen. Well, Deepika and Aish often make heads turn at the red carpets of certain events and it wouldn't be wrong to say that they are the red carpet queens. We bring to you few of their looks by which they literally set fire on the red carpet.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla