Take cues from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to style your traditional look this Dussehra

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s traditional looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began her film career after she won the Miss World Pageant in the year 1994. Since then, she has come a long way. Aishwarya Rai is regarded as one of the most popular and influential celebrities of the Hindi Film Industry. She always is the talk of the town when it comes to her fashion statements. The Hum Dil De Chuke actor is one star who knows how to stay attached to her roots, while representing India on global platforms. Over the years, Aishwarya has never failed to give major fashion goals to her fans. Be it ethnic or western, time and again she has made a lot of head turns with her stunning sartorial choices. Fans also recognise her as the OG ‘desi girl’ as her style evolutional can help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe. From traditional suits to elegant sarees, here’s taking a look at a few photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that will help you up your style game this Dussehra.

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram