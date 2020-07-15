Advertisement
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan walked the Cannes red carpet for the FIRST time as newlyweds

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the 'IT' couples of the Bollywood industry. They have often made a stunning appearance together at various red carpet events. Take a look at the time they walked the red carpet as newlyweds, back in 2007.
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's FIRST appearance at Cannes post marriage

    The power couple of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan often make headlines with their endearing and amazing chemistry. The actress got married to her Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan on 20 April 2007 and the star couple became parents to a beautiful girl Aaradhya in 2011. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have films like Guru, Dhoom 2, Umrao Jaan, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan together to their names. Their first film together was Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000 and the two have proved to be a successful on-screen couple as well. Thirteen years since the two haven’t worked together, fans are eager to watch Aishwarya and Abhishek come together for a project. When questioned about anything in the pipeline for the couple, Abhishek said that the two will never sign a film for the sake of doing something together. He said, “We’ve never thought of doing a project just for the sake of both of us coming together. It is something that has to creatively satisfy the needs of each artist. It’s always about ‘here’s something really good and interesting’. It entirely depends on what the subject is.” It was in 2009 when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; equivalent to Hollywood's Brangelina, gave their first-ever joint interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, two years after their grand wedding. Oprah began by asking AB Jr. about the romantic proposal to which the actor revealed, "I was filming in New York for a movie and I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day, wouldn't it be nice if I was together with her, married," as Aishwarya blushed."So, I took her to the very same balcony and asked her to marry me," Abhishek recalled to which Aishwarya gushed, "It was very sweet. It was very real at the same time." Moreover, when Oprah asked the pair about their big, fat wedding, Bachchan shared that Indian weddings are very "elaborate" and that it's in their culture to celebrate everything. Soon after that, the couple walked their first ever Cannes red carpet together in May 2007. Take a look at their photos!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Made for each other

    The couple is truly meant for each other.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Walking hand-in-hand

    Aren't they looking amazing together?

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Caught in candid moments

    Looks like Aishwarya was pointing out something remarkable to her dear husband!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    All smiles

    Guru actress was all smiles as she walked the red carpet with Abhishek.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Being with the most beautiful women

    When Oprah asked Abhishek what it was like to be married to the most beautiful woman in the world, the 44-year-old actor joked, "It's pleasant on the eyes."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Styled with perfection

    While Abhishek looked dapper in a solid black tuxedo, she was shining in her diamonds and white strapless gown.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    The catchy eye look

    She makes sure to experiment with her eye makeup. For her Cannes 2007 look, Aishwarya opted for a shiny purple-white eyeshadow.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

