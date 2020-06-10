Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Aishwarya Rai
/
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya cheered for Abhishek Bachchan during a football match

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya cheered for Abhishek Bachchan during a football match

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's throwback photos from Abhishek Bachchan's football reveal that they are one of the coolest mother and daughter duo in Bollywood.
4634 reads Mumbai Updated: June 10, 2020 10:49 am
  • 1 / 10
    Check out these pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Check out these pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photos with her 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan always make headlines. Whether it's their family pictures or their airport looks. Last year, the duo attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and a picture of Aaradhya Bachchan was captured fixing her mom's gown that went viral. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for more than a decade now. In fact, in April they just celebrated their 13th anniversary. Back in 2007, their wedding was one of the most anticipated events of the year. The wedding was the most anticipated event for the entire B-town and was attended by many famous Bollywood celebrities, politicians and businessmen as guests. Ash once revealed how she enjoyed watching soccer on sports channels with Abhishek. It surprised Abhishek initially that she preferred to watch sports rather than romantic comedies revealing the fact that she is a fan of sports. As we all know how much Abhishek loves football and is even a part of a celebrity football club. We came across these photos of one such friendly football match between some of the celebrities from Bollywood and television. The match featured many well-known Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Some of the popular TV celebrities like Vivian Dsena and Karan Tacker also took part in the match. Today we have these throwback photos of the former Miss World along with her darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan cheering for Abhishek Bachchan during his football match. Check out photos.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    The stylish mother and daughter duo

    The stylish mother and daughter duo

    Always dressed perfectly for every occasion.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    We love their pretty smiles

    We love their pretty smiles

    Aishwarya still has that evergreen magic of her smile.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Their sweet conversations

    Their sweet conversations

    Aaradhya and Aish have a sweet little conversation with their little friend over here.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Aren't they the most beautiful cheerleaders?

    Aren't they the most beautiful cheerleaders?

    Aishwarya and Aaradhya caught in a candid moment here.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Sweet greetings

    Sweet greetings

    Aaradhya adorably greets a friend of Aishwarya's as they arrive for the match.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Dressed for their casual outing

    Dressed for their casual outing

    The actress donned an all-black top with a pair of black yoga tights and blacktop and completed her look with a sky blue upper.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Aaradhya Bachchan's cute look

    Aaradhya Bachchan's cute look

    Aaradhya looked sweet in a pink half sleeves casual top, a white headband, and a pair of black pants with pink sneakers.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    How cute is this?

    How cute is this?

    Aaradhya looks at two adorable kids and momma Aishwarya Rai tries to catch up on them through a conversation.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Look at their excited faces

    Look at their excited faces

    You can't miss Aaradhya's cute smile as they step out for the match.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Comments

Anonymous

Disclaimer : All the hate comments are written by
Paid bots of Mrs. KORONA KAPOOR KHAN

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Pooja Hegde\'s envious bag collection from Louis Vuitton to Gucci will leave you surprised with their prices
Pooja Hegde's envious bag collection from Louis Vuitton to Gucci will leave you surprised with their prices
When Ranbir Kapoor couldn\'t keep his hands off Alia Bhatt as they stepped out for a Christmas party; See Pics
When Ranbir Kapoor couldn't keep his hands off Alia Bhatt as they stepped out for a Christmas party; See Pics
Hansika Motwani: From thigh high slits to frills; Check out these stylish skirts donned by the South actress
Hansika Motwani: From thigh high slits to frills; Check out these stylish skirts donned by the South actress
Kiara Advani added expensive Prada heels also worn by Nicki Minaj to her airport look and stormed the internet
Kiara Advani added expensive Prada heels also worn by Nicki Minaj to her airport look and stormed the internet
Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Family photos to throwback birthday parties; Check out RARE snaps of the star
Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Family photos to throwback birthday parties; Check out RARE snaps of the star
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars brought back the trend of statement sleeves; Check PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: When Bollywood stars brought back the trend of statement sleeves; Check PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement