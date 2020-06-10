When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya cheered for Abhishek Bachchan during a football match

1 / 10

Check out these pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photos with her 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan always make headlines. Whether it's their family pictures or their airport looks. Last year, the duo attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and a picture of Aaradhya Bachchan was captured fixing her mom's gown that went viral. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for more than a decade now. In fact, in April they just celebrated their 13th anniversary. Back in 2007, their wedding was one of the most anticipated events of the year. The wedding was the most anticipated event for the entire B-town and was attended by many famous Bollywood celebrities, politicians and businessmen as guests. Ash once revealed how she enjoyed watching soccer on sports channels with Abhishek. It surprised Abhishek initially that she preferred to watch sports rather than romantic comedies revealing the fact that she is a fan of sports. As we all know how much Abhishek loves football and is even a part of a celebrity football club. We came across these photos of one such friendly football match between some of the celebrities from Bollywood and television. The match featured many well-known Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Some of the popular TV celebrities like Vivian Dsena and Karan Tacker also took part in the match. Today we have these throwback photos of the former Miss World along with her darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan cheering for Abhishek Bachchan during his football match. Check out photos.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani