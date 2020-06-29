/
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completed her all black airport look with an EXPENSIVE bag worth over Rs 1 lakh
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most celebrated and loved stars in the country. She often makes statements with her fashion choices. Here's looking back at the time she donned an all-black outfit to the airport and completed her look with pricey arm candy.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4127 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 29, 2020 02:41 pm
When Aishwarya rocked her all-black airport look but her pricey bag made heads turn
From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. In 2002, Rai acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received humongous critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. She has also shown her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. On the personal front, the diva got married to her Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan on 20 April 2007 and the star couple became parents to a beautiful girl Aaradhya in 2011. The actress is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. From her extraordinary gowns to embellished lehengas to airport looks and promotional diaries, she leaves everyone amazed by her style game. Aishwarya is often spotted at the airport. As we mentioned earlier, she believes in putting her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Be it at the airport or a social gathering, you can trust Aishwarya Rai to leave you spellbound with her appearance. Speaking of which, a couple of years back Aishwarya was spotted at the airport in an all-black look which made her look gorgeous, as always. As she made her way to the airport, her Paloma small tote leopard print themed bag grabbed many eyeballs. Check out photos!
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
The perfect click
Aishwarya looked perfect in this all-black look as she was clicked by the shutterbugs.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Fashion game on point
Jazbaa star was seen wearing a black wrap dress with calf-length boots. She teamed it up with a black overcoat and carried an animal print bag.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
The pricey bag that made heads turn
The actress carried a Paloma small tote bag. The leopard print themed bag of the Bachchan bahu grabbed attention. The branded bag is priced at around Rs 1,20,774.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Making her way to the airport
Aishwarya was snapped at the Mumbai airport heading to an undisclosed location. Moreover, she was snapped minus her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who is her constant travel partner.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Stunning as usual
When you think of someone who can slay every look and outfit with supreme grace and confidence, Aishwarya Rai is the first name that comes to mind!
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Beauty personified
The evergreen fashion icon for millions never fails to impress with her on-point style game and fashion choices.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Hair goals
Her sleek, straight and shiny hair in this snap set major hair goals.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani