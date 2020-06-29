When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completed her all black airport look with an EXPENSIVE bag worth over Rs 1 lakh

1 / 8

When Aishwarya rocked her all-black airport look but her pricey bag made heads turn

From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. In 2002, Rai acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. Her performances in films like Guru, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Guzaarish, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Taal, Jazbaa and Sarabjit have received humongous critical acclaim and are touted as some of her best performances. She has also shown her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. On the personal front, the diva got married to her Guru co-star Abhishek Bachchan on 20 April 2007 and the star couple became parents to a beautiful girl Aaradhya in 2011. The actress is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. From her extraordinary gowns to embellished lehengas to airport looks and promotional diaries, she leaves everyone amazed by her style game. Aishwarya is often spotted at the airport. As we mentioned earlier, she believes in putting her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Be it at the airport or a social gathering, you can trust Aishwarya Rai to leave you spellbound with her appearance. Speaking of which, a couple of years back Aishwarya was spotted at the airport in an all-black look which made her look gorgeous, as always. As she made her way to the airport, her Paloma small tote leopard print themed bag grabbed many eyeballs. Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani