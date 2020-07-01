When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a ravishing DEBUT at the Oscars in a shimmery gown

1 / 8

Aishwarya Rai's stunning debut at the Oscars

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a true stunner and there's no denying that. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, her journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercially successful movie was a Tamil romantic movie, Jeans (1998), through which she won many hearts and people were awed by her beauty and charm. She has also shown her fine acting chops in the west. Aishwarya has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. The diva is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. From her extraordinary gowns to embellished lehengas and promotional diaries, she leaves everyone amazed by her style game. Speaking of international red carpets, she has walked on the most prestigious platforms from Cannes Film Festival to Oscars. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan received invitations from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to join them as members. If Hrithik and Alia accept the invite by The Academy, they will join 819 others in voting for the upcoming Oscar awards in 2021. As per the Academy website, Hrithik and Alia have been selected from Bollywood actors while others like costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, casting director Nandini Shrikent, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal also have been extended invitations to join the Academy this year to vote for the upcoming Oscars. Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she made her debut at the popular award nine years back in 2011. She was accompanied by her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan as she made heads turn with her incredible fashion game and marvellous beauty. Speaking of which, here's a throwback to her debut appearance on the red carpet. Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Getty Images