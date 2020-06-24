When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Cannes red carpet and her eye makeup stole the show

1 / 9

When Aishwarya's blue eye makeup created buzz on internet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a true stunner and there's no denying that. From winning the title of Miss World in 1994, her journey has been truly incredible and inspiring. She made her on-screen Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year. Her first commercially successful movie was a Tamil romantic movie, Jeans (1998), through which she won many hearts and people were awed by her beauty and charm. In 2002, Rai acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Bhansali's period romance Devdas which earned her a second Best Actress award at Filmfare. She has been unstoppable ever since and has delivered innumerable fantastic performances and has emerged to be one of the finest and most popular actresses in the world. She has also shown her fine acting chops in the west. Rai Bachchan has starred in Bride & Prejudice by Gurinder Chadha, The Mistress of Spices by Paul Mayeda Berges and Provoked by Jag Mundhra. The diva is a true blue fashionista and makes heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. From her extraordinary gowns to embellished lehengas and promotional diaries, she leaves everyone amazed by her style game. Speaking of international red carpets here's looking back at the time she walked at the Cannes 2016 red carpet and proved she is the ultimate beauty queen.

Photo Credit : Getty Images