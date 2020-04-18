When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a purple lipstick at Cannes Film Festival 2016 & the internet had a meltdown

1 / 8

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a purple lipstick at Cannes 2016

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one bankable actress of Bollywood. Not only B-town, the Bachchan bahu is also popular in the West. Over the years, Aishwarya has been representing an international cosmetics line at the reputed Cannes International Festival. The stunning actress has managed to make heads turn with her sartorial choices on the red carpet of the prestigious festival all the time. Today, we take a look at the time the actress' appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2016 took the internet by storm. We all remember how she stunned in an applique detailed floral gown from Rami Kadi couture and rounded off her look with a sleek high ponytail. The diva's makeup was also on point. Much to everyone's surprise, she wore a purple coloured lipstick to compliment her beautiful outfit at the red carpet of the prestigious event. The actress' bold decision stunned everyone. She was also trolled mercilessly for the same. Later, addressing the same, she told a leading publication, "Red carpet events are a part of our public life it's familiar turf. I dress according to my role at, and the nature of, the event. With Cannes, I represent my cosmetics brand, and the atmosphere allows creativity to take flight. You should have fun and enjoy fashion like art - bring a bit of yourself to it and work in tandem with the creative team. When we did the purple lips, we were having fun, not trying to set a trend. But look at fashion spreads and beauty trends today - they're all about colour! I am largely associated with classic, traditional choices, so it became a big talking point at the time." On that note, here's a look at few pictures of the actress sporting purple lipstick.

Photo Credit : Getty Images