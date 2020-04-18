/
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a purple lipstick at Cannes Film Festival 2016 & the internet had a meltdown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always managed to make heads turn with her sartorial choices on the red carpet of Cannes. Today, we take a look at the time the actress wore a purple lipstick at the Cannes Film Festival 2016 and took the internet by storm.
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a purple lipstick at Cannes 2016
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one bankable actress of Bollywood. Not only B-town, the Bachchan bahu is also popular in the West. Over the years, Aishwarya has been representing an international cosmetics line at the reputed Cannes International Festival. The stunning actress has managed to make heads turn with her sartorial choices on the red carpet of the prestigious festival all the time. Today, we take a look at the time the actress' appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2016 took the internet by storm. We all remember how she stunned in an applique detailed floral gown from Rami Kadi couture and rounded off her look with a sleek high ponytail. The diva's makeup was also on point. Much to everyone's surprise, she wore a purple coloured lipstick to compliment her beautiful outfit at the red carpet of the prestigious event. The actress' bold decision stunned everyone. She was also trolled mercilessly for the same. Later, addressing the same, she told a leading publication, "Red carpet events are a part of our public life it's familiar turf. I dress according to my role at, and the nature of, the event. With Cannes, I represent my cosmetics brand, and the atmosphere allows creativity to take flight. You should have fun and enjoy fashion like art - bring a bit of yourself to it and work in tandem with the creative team. When we did the purple lips, we were having fun, not trying to set a trend. But look at fashion spreads and beauty trends today - they're all about colour! I am largely associated with classic, traditional choices, so it became a big talking point at the time." On that note, here's a look at few pictures of the actress sporting purple lipstick.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
If only looks could kill
The actress is looking breathtaking in this snap.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Makeup on point
All you can think about is how perfectly the actress' makeup is done. The actress' eye makeup is so on point.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Beautiful as always
The actress is looking beautiful beyond words in this snap.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Wink game on point
The actress' wink game is strong.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Candid at its best
The candid pic of the actress will make your heart race for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beautiful personified
The actress' effortlessly pulled off the look.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Stunner
The actress has always been a stunner.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
