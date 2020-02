1 / 6

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's adorable moments

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most adorable couples in B Town. They have been together for over two decades and never fail to give us some major couple goals. With an unusual meeting on the sets of their film to becoming each other's soulmates, their love story is no less than a modern fairy tale. In spite of being two absolutely contrast personalities, they fit together just perfectly. Ajay and Kajol have worked together in many films including Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hulchul, Gundaraj, U Me Aur Hum and many others. A really successful couple, they have stood by each other firm as a rock and we are in love with their bond. They also make sure to take out time from the schedules for spending quality time together and family. Kajol, being very active on social media, keeps treating us with some adorable snaps of the same and we cannot get enough of their cuteness. On that note, check out some of their most adorable romantic moments that will make your day.

