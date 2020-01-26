Republic Day 2020: Ajay Devgn to Vicky Kaushal, actors who played unforgettable patriotic characters on screen

1 / 6

These actors slayed their Patriotic act on screen

As we celebrate Republic Day today, let's recall all the proud moments of 2019 and this year where movies like URI, Batla house and Tanhaji really made Indians proud of their patriotic act. Bollywood's latest eye candy Vicky Kaushal proved he was not just a good looking actor but talented as well with URI-The surgical strike and even received a national award for the same. Over the years, Bollywood has dished out some amazing and out of the box films based on the topic of patriotism. From Chak De India, Gold, Swades, Rang De Basanti to Lagaan, Sarfarosh, and others, a lot of these films have successfully managed to evoke a sense of patriotism in each and every citizen of India. Today have a look at these stunning B-Town actors who portrayed their patriotic act on-screen with marvelous performances.

Photo Credit : pinterest