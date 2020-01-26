Home
/
Photos
/
Ajay Devgan
/
Republic Day 2020: Ajay Devgn to Vicky Kaushal, actors who played unforgettable patriotic characters on screen

Republic Day 2020: Ajay Devgn to Vicky Kaushal, actors who played unforgettable patriotic characters on screen

Check out these actors who had their patriotic act on point on-screen. From Sunny Deol to Vicky Kaushal, Check out the entire list here.
3113 reads Mumbai Updated: January 26, 2020 11:00 am
  • 1 / 6
    These actors slayed their Patriotic act on screen

    These actors slayed their Patriotic act on screen

    As we celebrate Republic Day today, let's recall all the proud moments of 2019 and this year where movies like URI, Batla house and Tanhaji really made Indians proud of their patriotic act. Bollywood's latest eye candy Vicky Kaushal proved he was not just a good looking actor but talented as well with URI-The surgical strike and even received a national award for the same. Over the years, Bollywood has dished out some amazing and out of the box films based on the topic of patriotism. From Chak De India, Gold, Swades, Rang De Basanti to Lagaan, Sarfarosh, and others, a lot of these films have successfully managed to evoke a sense of patriotism in each and every citizen of India. Today have a look at these stunning B-Town actors who portrayed their patriotic act on-screen with marvelous performances.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 2 / 6
    Aamir Khan - Rang De Basanti

    Aamir Khan - Rang De Basanti

    His portrayal of a carefree college student followed by his portrayal of being a person who fought for the rights of his friends won hearts all over the nation.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    Alia Bhatt- Raazi

    Alia Bhatt- Raazi

    Alia Bhatt plays the role of Sehmat Khan, an undercover RAW agent, is married into a Pakistani family by her father so that she can get some valuable piece of information about the enemy.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 4 / 6
    Ajay Devgn- Bhagat Singh

    Ajay Devgn- Bhagat Singh

    Ajay plays the role of one of the toughest freedom fighters of the country, Bhagat Singh.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 5 / 6
    Vicky Kaushal -Uri: The Surgical Strike

    Vicky Kaushal -Uri: The Surgical Strike

    Major Vihaan Singh Shergill played by Vicky Kaushal, leads a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

  • 6 / 6
    Sunny Deol- Border

    Sunny Deol- Border

    It narrates how 120 soldiers of the Punjab regiment defended their post against a whole tank regiment of the Pakistan Army until the Indian Air Force came to help them the next morning. Border is an amazing Indian drama that not only featured the bravery of the Indian soldiers but also showcased their sentiments for their motherland, fellow army men and family.

    Photo Credit : pinterest

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Sara Ali Khan to Jonas Brothers: THESE celebs have fun with Dolly Parton\'s Social Media Challenge
Sara Ali Khan to Jonas Brothers: THESE celebs have fun with Dolly Parton's Social Media Challenge
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu\'s anniversary post to Deepika Padukone’s makeup; Check it out
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu's anniversary post to Deepika Padukone’s makeup; Check it out
PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston\'s obsession with the black colour outfits knows no bounds; Check it out
PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's obsession with the black colour outfits knows no bounds; Check it out
BTS: Check out the K Pop band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook\'s dating history
BTS: Check out the K Pop band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook's dating history
Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar\'s stunning photos will leave you spellbound
Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar's stunning photos will leave you spellbound
Dolly Parton: THESE facts about the country music sensation and Instagram trendsetter will leave you surprised
Dolly Parton: THESE facts about the country music sensation and Instagram trendsetter will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement