/
/
/
Republic Day 2020: Ajay Devgn to Vicky Kaushal, actors who played unforgettable patriotic characters on screen
Republic Day 2020: Ajay Devgn to Vicky Kaushal, actors who played unforgettable patriotic characters on screen
Check out these actors who had their patriotic act on point on-screen. From Sunny Deol to Vicky Kaushal, Check out the entire list here.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3113 reads
Mumbai
Updated: January 26, 2020 11:00 am
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Add new comment