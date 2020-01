1 / 10

Love story of Ajay Devgn and Kajol decoded

At a time when relationships are hard to keep, few relationships in Bollywood have been strong and have given us high standards of commitment and companionship. One of these couples are Ajay Devgn and his wife Kajol. The two completed 20 years of their marital bliss last year; they are often referred to as one of the biggest examples of “opposites attract”.The actress recently shared her experience of working with her husband for Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior stating that "It felt like home. He has grown and evolved a lot in his performance but that basic honesty is very much there. It’s also great to have him as your co-star because he keeps giving these useful tips. On one hand, the director is directing, and on the other, he directs to better the expression, better the shot or add or change something." During the time, the two decided to get married, Kajol was the leading and highest-paid actress in Bollywood. So what made her settle down in life so soon? Well, we have all the details right here for you.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani