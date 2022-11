Ajay Devgn and Tabu grace the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is presently the top-rated dance reality show on TV screens with a massive fan following. Numerous celebrities are contestants for the season including Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani and many more. The show is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar for the present season. The performances of all the contestants are spectacular and mind-blowing, which often leaves their fans stunned. The upcoming episode will be graced by the ace Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu.