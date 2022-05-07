5 PICS of Ajay Devgn with kids Nysa Devgan & Yug that prove he's a doting father

1 / 6

Ajay Devgn with his kids

Ajay Devgn is a name synonym for action movies. He has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Drishyam, Singham Returns, Golmaal, Raid, and others. He was recently seen in the movie Runway 34 and currently still basing it its success. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the key roles. It is worth to not Kajol was quite a reckless movie. In his personal life, Ajay is a proud family man married to actress Kajol and they have two kids - Nysa and Yug. He loes his family to the core and never shies away to post pictures with them on his Instagram. Any special day - be it his son’s birthday or daughter’s dat, Ajay always strives to make his children beautiful and loved by everyone. Ajay Devgn is a poster father for all of us and his children are very special to him - his interviews always depict them that crucial clear. So we went to his profile and found some super adorable pictures. Get ready to go ‘aww’!.

Photo Credit : Ajay Devgn Instagram