5 PICS of Ajay Devgn with kids Nysa Devgan & Yug that prove he's a doting father

Ajay Devgn is a name synonym for action movies. He has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Drishyam, Singham Returns, Golmaal, Raid, and others. He was recently seen in the movie Runway 34 and currently still basing it its success. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the key roles. It is worth to not Kajol was quite a reckless movie. In his personal life, Ajay is a proud family man married to actress Kajol and they have two kids - Nysa and Yug. He loes his family to the core and never shies away to post pictures with them on his Instagram. Any special day - be it his son’s birthday or daughter’s dat, Ajay always strives to make his children beautiful and loved by everyone. Ajay Devgn is a poster father for all of us and his children are very special to him - his interviews always depict them that crucial clear. So we went to his profile and found some super adorable pictures. Get ready to go ‘aww’!.
Photo Credit : Ajay Devgn Instagram
This picture is so adorable and tempts us to take the next flight to the Maldives ASAP/ Ajay and Yug can be seen having the time of their lives and the smiles on their faces are the proofs!
Ajay loves his daughter Nysa just too much and is not afraid of showing the world his unconditional love for his sweet daughter. Be it any birthday or daughter's day, Ajay shares a post for Nysa without a fail.
Ajay's daughter day's posts have the most thoughtful captions. The caption with this post read, "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl."
It is quite clear that being the youngest, Yug is spoilt rotten in the family. For Yug's birthday, Ajay wrote, "Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG. Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out."
Ajay is super close with both his kids and loves to post pictures with them on his Instagram. We hope this sweet family experiences many such beautiful capture-worthy moments!
