30 years of Ajay Devgn

On Monday, November 22, actor Ajay Devgn marked his completion of 3 decades in the showbiz world. On the special occasion, his wife Kajol, who has shared the screen space with the actor in several movies, took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for Ajay. Sharing a throwback photo of the couple, Kajol articulated, “Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking! #hetheman #soproudofyou #workisworship.” As soon as the post caught the attention of Ajay he quickly responded to it saying, “Thank you for being my constant.” Needless to say, Kajol and Ajay Devgn share a great bond of camaraderie with each other. The duo has also displayed their sizzling chemistry on the silver screen in several movies. Hence, here’s taking a quick look at a few films that see the celebrity couple as the main leads.

Photo Credit : Kajol Instagram