1 / 6

Ajay Devgn’s movies based on true events

Ajay Devgn is a popular actor and producer, who started his career with acting and has achieved a lot of success. He made his acting debut in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante and rose to fame in 1992 with the action drama, Jigar. Ajay Devgn is one of the A-lister actors in Bollywood today, who has also ventured into the field of direction and production, providing the audience with a lot of entertainment. Along with his performances on-screen, one more thing that Ajay Devgn is often praised for is his choice of scripts. He has been seen playing the lead characters in movies that are inspired by true events, giving fans an insight into the things that have happened in history. Here are movies of Ajay Devgn that have been based on true-events. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla