PHOTOS of Ajay Devgn that prove he is a complete family man

Pictures of Ajay Devgn with his family, making fans believe that Singham’s heart surely lies within his wife and children

Ajay Devgn is a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor made his debut in the industry in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante and rose to fame in 1992, with the action drama, Jigar. Ever since then, Ajay Devgn has worked very hard and achieved a lot of success in his career, by appearing in huge commercial successes and bagging praises for getting under the skin of each and every character. Even though Ajay Devgn is an A-lister and one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, he has always remained a complete family man and has often revealed that he loves spending his time with his lifelines, wife Kajol, and children, Nysa Devgan, and Yug Devgn. Here are pictures of Ajay Devgn that prove the very talented actor is also a doting father and husband. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla