RRR to Bachchan Pandey: 5 Most anticipated movies of 2022

2022 seems to have an incredible line-up of the most anticipated movies. Some are the sequel of the movies we have loved in the past, while others are coming to excite us with their unique scripts and drama. The year has started and is all set to bring a bevvy of new movies. Some of the great blockbusters romantic, comedy, drama films are headed our way and there's so much to be excited about. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our lives, Bollywood continues to stop press on in the year 2022. With that in mind, we look ahead to some of the most awaited and notable movies that are surely going to make our year.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
RRR is an upcoming Telugu film that was set to release on January 7, 2022, but has been postponed due to the surge in cases. The S.S. Rajamouli directorial features Ram Charan, Jr Ntr, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Other famous actors who were roped in for RRR are Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, and Alison Doody.
Photo Credit : RRR Official Instagram
Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated Hindi films scheduled to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi and Naga Chaitanya. The movie is an official adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
This upcoming Bollywood drama is a sequel to Priyadarshan's superior horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani who are all set to take the franchise ahead with the movie. This one of the biggest entertainers are expected to be a mix of horror, mystery, and comedy.
Photo Credit : Kartik Aaryan's Instagram
This Ayan Mukerji directorial is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood as it is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first movie together. The movie has already gained immense popularity because of Ayan, Ranbir, and Alia's trio. After a long wait of more than five years, the film will be finally released on September 9, 2022.
Photo Credit : Brahmastra Official Instagram
Akshay Kumar will be once again seen with actress Kriti Sanon in the movie Bachchan Pandey. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar and Abhimanyu Singh. The movie is an action-packed entertainer that is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram