South stars who were injured on the sets of their movies.

We love to see our heroes performing high-octane action sequences on the big scenes. However, what we do not see is what all goes behind filming these difficult stunts. Sometimes, our beloved actors also suffer injuries during the shoot and have to take some time off to recover. Just recently, actor Arun Vijay was injured on the sets of his upcoming drama Achcham Enbadhu Illayae. Sharing some pictures of his bruises, he posted on Instagram, "Behind all my hard-core actions you'll see on the screen there are plenty of bruises like these... But still love doing my own stunts...Wait for the next on-screen...Luv you all...#AchchamEnbadhuIllayae #actorslife #nothingcanstop (sic)" Others like Ajith Kumar, Jr NTR, and Rajinikanth have also been injured during shoots.On this note, let us check out a list of the leading men from the South who were injured on the sets.