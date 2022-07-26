Mika Singh's 'vohti' Akanksha Puri in traditional outfits

1 / 6

Akanksha Puri in traditional outfits

Mika Singh has chosen Akanksha Puri as his future wife on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, after a long journey of more than two months. The television actor beat Prantika Das and Neet Mahal to find a place in the singer’s hearts. Akanksha Puri has been singer Mika Singh's very old friend and, in the past, news about them being a couple floated around but they quashed the reports. The actress made a late entry in Mika Singh's show, Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti but very soon created a special space in Mika's heart. The lovebirds exchanged garlands yesterday on the show. The actress looked gorgeous pink designer lehenga. Here are some looks of the beautiful actress in lehangas.

Photo Credit : Akanksha Puri Instagram