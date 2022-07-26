Mika Singh's 'vohti' Akanksha Puri in traditional outfits

Mika Singh has chosen Akanksha Puri as his future wife on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti, after a long journey of more than two months. The television actor beat Prantika Das and Neet Mahal to find a place in the singer’s hearts. Akanksha Puri has been singer Mika Singh's very old friend and, in the past, news about them being a couple floated around but they quashed the reports. The actress made a late entry in Mika Singh's show, Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti but very soon created a special space in Mika's heart. The lovebirds exchanged garlands yesterday on the show. The actress looked gorgeous pink designer lehenga. Here are some looks of the beautiful actress in lehangas.
Photo Credit : Akanksha Puri Instagram
Vighnaharta Ganesha fame Akanksha Puri looks stunning in the dark blue shimmery design lehenga. It has wrap style blouse and net dupatta. She paired it with studded necklace.
The actress looked very charming in the pastel green and pink lehenga set. It has embroidery work all over it and she paired the look with traditional jewellery.
Mika Singh’s vohti is ready to party as she has sported a glamourous golden lehenga. She paired it with a statement necklace and a potli bag.
The actress looks divine in the beautiful off-white lehenga with golden zari work on the blouse and skirt. She paired the look with Kundan chandbalis and mang tika.
New bride Akanksha Puri looks dazzling in bright red a lehenga. It has an embroidery work blouse and a plain red skirt. She kept the look simple with pearl earrings.