5 breathtaking pics of Akhil Akkineni from his Maldives vacation

Updated on May 21, 2022
   
    Akhil Akkineni is one of the most popular and young talents in the industry, known for his stellar looks and enigmatic persona. He is the epitome of charm. He is one among the bankable actors to garner wide attention with just 3 films in the industry. Akhil made his debut with Akhil: The Power Of Jua in the film industry. He was last seen in Mr Majnu, Most Eligible Bachelor, and is working for his upcoming film Beast. The actor has an immense fan following among girls and youth of Telugu states. Akhil loves to go on vacations and is known for his adventures, starting from Horse riding to Jet skiing. His Instagram is loaded with dashing looks and adventurous posts. He recently went on a solo trip to the Maldives and has been sharing stunning pics, flaunting his bulked-up body and six-pack abs by going shirtless as he enjoys the island time. Take a look at a few pics of Akhil from his recent Maldives vacation that is worth your attention.

    Akhil Akkineni enjoys the breathtaking view as he chills like a pro flaunting his eight packs, clad just in pants and hat.

    Akhil Akkineni keeps it cool and stylish in brown coloured pants and shirts as he sits on a chair and relaxes.

    Akhil says 'Ocean is my vibe' as he peacefully watches and enjoys the calmness of Maldives.

    Akhil is all smiles as he poses in front of an Ocean in this throwback pic and says 'Miss Ocean for now.'

