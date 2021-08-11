5 dapper looks of Akhil Akkineni you can steal right away

Advertisement
2954 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 5
    Akhil Akkineni looking dapper in black traditional outfit

    Dapper in black

    Akhil Akkineni is one of the most popular and young talents in the industry, known for his stellar looks and enigmatic persona. He is the epitome of charm. He is one among the bankable actors to garner wide attention with just 3 films in the industry. Akhil Akkineni is currently busy with two big films, which will feature in unique roles and genres. The actor is awaiting the release of the romantic film most eligible bachelor, which has been postponed due to Coronavirus. He is also rigorously sweating it hard for the action film Agent, where he will be seen in a different avatar unlike his before ones. Apart from films, Akhil Akkineni is one such actor who slay any look, the boy next door to intense look. Today we have gathered his best look featuring him casual, traditional, western to give out fashion cues. Read ahead.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Akhil Akkineni flaunting his swagger look

    Stud look

    Akhil is a total stud as he poses in a killer look with a leather jacket, tank top sitting on the bike.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Akhil Akkineni

    Causal at best

    Akhil looks super cool in a white t-shirt, topped with a green printed shirt and black jeans.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Akhil Akkineni dashing look in traditional kurta wear

    Traditional look

    Red kurta and black pants is a total rocking look for any function.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

  • 5 / 5
    Akhil Akkineni suited up in white

    Suited up

    Akhil looking handsome as ever by giving major goals in this black suit.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

