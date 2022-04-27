5 times Akhil Akkineni gave an insight into his fitness regime & left us awestruck; See pics

Updated on Apr 27, 2022 04:36 PM IST   |  8.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    An insight into Akhil Akkineni's fitness regime

    An insight into Akhil Akkineni's fitness regime

    The promising new actor Akhil Akkineni has undergone a massive body transformation. The Agent star is working hard to build the perfect physique for his next. The actor will be presented in a completely fresh avatar in the Surender Reddy's spy thriller, Agent. Throughout his inspiring journey, Akhil Akkineni has shared several sneak peeks from his rigorous workout regime. From his trainer to the fans, everyone is applauding the motivational body change of the actor. A lot has been written about the star's fitness routine. He has also gained a lot of muscle by regularly sweating it out in the gym. There are many stars in the South like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who inspire the fans by dropping glimpses of their training sessions. Their Instagram feeds are over-flowing with some commendable photos and videos of their workout sessions. Let us have a look at some photos of Akhil Akkineni's impressive workout pictures.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Working the treadmill

    Working the treadmill

    The Agent actor looks handsome as he works on the treadmill in a black sweatshirt.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Those bulky biceps

    Those bulky biceps

    We cannot take out eyes off the star as he flaunts his bulky biceps in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Weight training

    Weight training

    Akhil Akkineni is full of swag as he poses next to a big dumbbell.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Workout buddy

    Workout buddy

    He is all smiles as his furry friend joins him during his workout session.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    The beast mode

    The beast mode

    The star gives us a glimpse into his new Beast avatar for his upcoming spy thriller, Agent.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram