5 TIMES Akhil Akkineni set trends with his suave style; PICS

1 / 6

Fashionista Akhil Akkineni

Akhil Akkineni is not just a young talent, but also a fashionista in the making. On more than one occasion, the Agent actor has left the fashion police dumbstruck with his sartorial choices. With a picture-perfect body and adorable smile, he can make any attire look good. When one takes a close look at Akhil Akkineni's Instagram account, we can see his versatile wardrobe, where he has subtly experimented with his dressing sense, and every time he has simply nailed the look. He left the fans extremely impressed with his massive body transformation for his upcoming spy thriller, Agent. They never fail to show their admiration for the star's style and handwork. When one takes a closer look at his choice of attire, we see that the actor has a strong sense of what works for him. On this note, let us do a close inspection of Akhil Akkineni's dapper looks.

Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram