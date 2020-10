1 / 8

Akhil Akkineni and his amazing bond with his parents

Akhil Akkineni is without any doubt one of the rising stars in South film industry. Born in the family of Akkineni’s which is touted to be the most handsome family down south, Akhil leaves no stones unturned in keeping up with the family image. His parents Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala are considered to be one of the elite and trendy couples ever even today. The teaser for Most Eligible Bachelor, his upcoming Telugu film is finally out. The film stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles wherein he is in search for a life partner. In the teaser released during Dussehra 2020, we see Akhil's character meeting girls during an arranged marriage set up. The first look of the female lead was also released by the makers of Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja Hegde's look from the Akhil Akkineni starrer is all things cool and funky. The fans and audience members are very excited and curious about the film. Furthermore, the fans are looking forward to seeing the sizzling chemistry between Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde. The film is backed by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. The actor who loves balancing his personal and professional life shares an amazing bond with his parents and today we have these photos which prove the same.

Photo Credit : Instagram