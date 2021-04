1 / 7

Akhil Akkineni’s family pictures

Akhil Akkineni is a popular name in the Tollywood. Despite being the son of the successful South star Nagarjuna Akkineni, Akhil paved his own way into the world of cinema. Akhil Akkineni has recently been making the headlines for his upcoming romantic drama movie, Agent. The first poster of the movie was released a couple of weeks ago, which went viral in no-time. The movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is set to have a theatrical release on December 24, 2021. Akhil Akkineni’s fans are also awaiting the release of his romantic comedy, Most Eligible Bachelor that is written and directed by Bhaskar. Bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banners of GA2 Pictures, Pooja Hegde plays the lead character opposite Akhil. After being postponed many times due to the pandemic, the movie will now be releasing in the theatres on June 12, 2021. Even though Akhil Akkineni works hard and has a busy schedule, the actor stays true to his roots and makes sure to spend time with his family. Here are some adorable pictures of Akhil Akkineni with his family that prove they share a great bond with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram