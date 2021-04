1 / 7

Akhil Akkineni’s vacation pictures

Akhil Akkineni is a very popular name in the South Indian movie industry. Despite being the son of a very successful South star, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Akhil paved his way into the world of entertainment. Having done some great work on-screen, Akhil Akkineni has successfully been able to create a huge fanbase for himself. Akhil Akkineni has recently been making the headlines for his upcoming romantic drama movie, Agent. The movie is written by Vakkantham Vamsi and its first-ever poster is finally out, taking the internet by storm. Directed by Surender Reddy, the movie is set to release in the theatres on December 24, 2021. Akhil Akkineni’s fans are also awaiting his romantic comedy-drama, Most Eligible Bachelor that is written and directed by Bhaskar. Bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures, the movie cast Pooja Hegde opposite the actor to play the lead characters. After being postponed many times, due to the global pandemic, the movie is now set to release on June 19, 2021. Despite having a very busy schedule working hard, Akhil Akkineni sure knows how to take some time off and enjoy his life. Here are vacation pictures of Akhil Akkineni that will surely make fans and followers crave to go on one. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram