PHOTOS: Akhil Akkineni gives sneak peek of his Manali visit as he shoots for spy thriller Agent

Akhil Akkineni in Manali to shoot Agent

Akhil Akkineni is leaving no stone unturned for his next release Agent. The new-age star has undergone a tremendous body transformation to play a spy in the action drama. After Vizag, the makers are in Manali to shoot some high-intensity action sequences for the flick. Some pictures of the team from the hill station have got the fans excited to experience Agent in theatres. Akhil Akkineni has also dropped some photographs from Manali where he can be seen standing amidst snow in a grey snow coat and black shades. The star looks dapper in his latest ensemble. In another photo from the film's set, the lead is standing on top of the roof of one of the houses in Manali with director Surender Reddy, Rasool Ellore and stunt master Vijay. Agent marks the first project of Akhil Akkineni with the filmmaker. On this note, let us have a closer look at these pictures of the actor from the hill station.

Photo Credit : Twitter