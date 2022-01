1 / 4

Casual and cool of South stars

It’s nothing new to say that casual attires matter the most, and more so to men. Unlike their opposite gender, men have little options to dress up and casual attire is the most important form of clothing to look stylish. It is often said that men don’t have much to explore in clothing and fashion and it’s definitely not true. Although, they are not innumerable options, you can just look damn perfect with just a pair of casual t-shirt, denim pants and not to forget shoes. There are variant choices in casuals itself to explore and dress. From stripes to prints, you can try everything and sport the look like a star. Be it ultimately natural and simple like Nani in casuals or uniquely fashionable in casuals like Varun Tej, choose your style and redefine the casual looks. Also, considering that men don’t like to change much every now and then in a day, these are few looks inspired by our Tollywood actors, you can wear from sunrise to sunset and look absolutely stylish.

Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram