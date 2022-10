Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan attend Anand Pandit's Diwali party

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Amitabh Bachchan were clicked by the paparazzi some time ago, as they arrived at film producer and distributor Anand Pandit's Diwali bash at his residence. Diwali 2022 is just around the corner and B'Town is celebrating the festival of lights with full josh. Several celebs have already hosted Diwali parties this time around inclusing Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Tahira Kashyap. Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra and actress Bhumi Pednekar have also thrown star-studded bashes. Joining them now is Anand Pandit, who has produced movies like Sarkar 3. Missing, The Big Bull, Chehre, Missing, Total Dhamaal, and Great Grand Masti. Needless to say, several actors are expected to turn up for the party in the tinsel town of Bollywood tonight. Among the first celebs to be photographed are Hrithik, Akshay, and Big B. Take a look at their photos below.