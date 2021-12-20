5 best movies of versatile Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is an Indo-Canadian Bollywood actor and producer who has done hundreds of movies. The actor has now spent almost three decades working in the Bollywood film industry. In his acting journey, the star has given us stunning action movies and mind-blowing entertainers. From humorous to critical portrayals, the versatile actor aces every role. He certainly rules the genre of comedy in movies like a true king. Now, the actor has aced the art of combining social messages with commercial films. Here's a look at some of the best films delivered by Akshay Kumar.
The movies featured Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. Akshay as Lakshmikant creates a hygienic affordable solution to comfort his wife during menstruation. The drama motivates the nation to generate social awareness about women’s health.
The fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe Sooryavanshi stars actor Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, an Anti-Terrorism Squad chief who fights crime. The actor drew inspiration for this role from IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil who contributed during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
The actor portrayed the role of Hawaldar Ishar Singh who fought Pashtuns to rescue a woman from being killed while patrolling the British Indian territory. Akshay was seen as a righteous-minded, strong soldier of the British Indian army who leaves no chance to paint his act with Sikh pride.
Bell Bottom is a spy thriller movie that is set in the 80s. The movie features Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is based on the airplane hijacks that took India by storm in the 80s. In the movie, Akshay played the role of a RAW agent who is tasked with bringing an end to airplane hijacks happening in the country. He sets out on a secret mission with his team and does everything to save his country.
The actor was seen playing the role of Rakesh Dhawan, a bachelor of science who believed there is no science without experiment. The actor played a senior scientist in Mission Mangal which is inspired by the group of ISRO scientists who worked together on the Mars Orbiter Mission. The actor was seen as a mentor to the young team who put everyone together and drove them to achieve the goal.