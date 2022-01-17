5 Family moments of Akshay Kumar that are all about love

Akshay Kumar has spent several glorious decades in the Bollywood film industry and had shared the screen with many beautiful divas. Although he earned himself a reputation for being a flirtatious heartbreaker in his initial days as an actor, he is a complete family man now. The actor married the love of his life Twinkle Khanna in 2001 and the rest they say is history. Today, we know him as one of the most loving, caring and faithful fathers and husbands in Bollywood. Here's a look at the times Akshay Kumar proved to be a perfect family man.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The actor has always been a workaholic. Akshay does several films a year and yet manages to maintain a balance between his professional and personal life. This picture is from the time when the actor took off some time from his busy schedule to spend time with family.
This picture was shared by doting father Akshay Kumar on his social media. In the click, Aarav can be seen lying on his dad Akshay's lap. The actor captioned the picture as every day is father's day when you have a son like that.
It was a glorious moment for the entire family when Akshay was honoured with the National Award for Best Actor. This happy family moment was captured when the family was heading for the award ceremony.
In this candid click, Akshay can be seen playing with his daughter Nitara. The two can be seen having a fun time in a park as they lay on the grass.
Akshay's Instagram is filled with adorable pictures of his family. The actor shared this family picture where all four of them were strolling while holding each other's hand during their family vacation in the Maldives.