5 Interesting things about Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif turned out to be one of the biggest hits. The movie re-released in the cinema halls of Gujarat on January 14, 2022, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Akshay Kumar aka Veer Sooryavanshi successfully took over the mantle from Simmba and Singham. Here's a look at 5 interesting facts about Rohit Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Sooryavanshi marks the first film of Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar. Rohit Shetty is popular for making action-packed movies with commercial elements. His niche of movies suits Akshay Kumar's reel image as he has emerged as an action hero with his films like Rowdy Rathore, Boss, Khiladi 786. His powerful screenplay adds a new aspect to Sooryavanshi.
Photo Credit : Rohit Shetty's Instagram
The movie features Katrina Kaif with Akshay Kumar. The two are known as bankable pair as they have previously worked together in hits such as Singh Is King and Namaste London. Their chemistry is the major highlight of the film Sooryavanshi.
Sooryavanshi is a part of action director Rohit Shetty's cop Universe which also includes Simmba and Singham. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn can be seen playing Simmba and Singham respectively in the biggie which is the best part about Sooryavanshi.
Akshay Kumar's father was an Army officer and therefore the actor holds a special place for the uniform. With Sooryavanshi, Akshay even got back a chance to revisit the action genre.
While Singham and Simmba were a remake of Tamil blockbuster Singam and Telugu film Temper respectively, Sooryavanshi is different as it is Rohit Shetty's original.