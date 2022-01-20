5 Lesser known facts about Akshay Kumar

Published on Jan 20, 2022
   
    Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has entertained us for many years now. His terrific acting along with his simplicity proves to be a lethal combination that has influenced masses of all ages. He will leave you crying, laughing or biting your nails in the suspense of what's next. His action-packed stunts and acting are effortlessly real which always leave us wanting more. However, there is a lot more about the actor apart from his films, let's take a look at some of the interesting things about Akshay Kumar that you probably didn't know.

    Akshay Kumar's actual name is Rajeev Hari Om Bhatia. He has also named his production House Hari Om Productions after his father who was in the Indian army.

    The actor has received a Black Belt in Taekwondo. The actor liked martial arts since childhood and began learning when he was in 8th grade. He even took lessons in Martial Arts in Bangkok before joining the Hindi film industry.

    He worked as a waiter and chef in Bangkok. He returned to India to try his hands in modelling and also conducted classes of martial arts to make his ends meet initially. He even hosted a documentary on Seven Deadly Arts with Akshay Kumar for the National Geographic channel.

    Akshay Kumar is very disciplined in life as he wakes up at 5 AM. He usually starts his interviews. He is also very particular about having his dinner before sunset.

    Akshay is popularly known as Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar for a reason. He has done seven films with Khiladi in the title including Mai Khiladi Tu Anari, Khiladi, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, International Khiladi and Khiladi 420.

