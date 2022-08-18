5 PICS of Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna from 'OMG: Oh My God!’ that will make you fall in love with film again

1 / 6

PICS of Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna from ‘OMG: Oh My God!’

Akshay Kumar is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood and has been ruling the industry for over three decades now. Also known as 'Khiladi' Kumar, Akshay enjoys a massive fan following and he often treats his fans with photos and videos. The actor has given several super hit movies including Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Kesari, Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and others. One such unforgettable movie of Akshay is ‘OMG: Oh My God!’, which was released in 2012. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, and others in key roles and was a massive hit. The film was directed by Umesh Shukla. And, Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of Lord Krishna who came to help Paresh Rawal's character Kanji Lalji Mehta. So, today, we have picked the best five photos of Akshay Kumar as Lord Krishna from the film that will make you fall in love with the movie all over again. Let's have a look.

Photo Credit : T-Series YouTube