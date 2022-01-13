5 Things about Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee

Akshay Kunar took to his Instagram to share a selfie and give a hint of his upcoming project Selfiee. After teasing fans and followers, Akshay and Emraan come together for a Selfiee which is actually the title of their next film. With the movie Selfiee, Magic Frames and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be marking their production debut in the Hindi cinema. The movie will be co-produced by Cape of Good Films and is said to hit the cinemas in 2022. Take a look at some of the interesting facts about the film Selfiee.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Bollywood's affinity is well known for making remakes and they are often a sure shot to be a blockbuster. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee is also a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving License released in 2019 which starred Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.
Photo Credit : YouTube channel
Helmed by Lal Jr, Driving License revolves around a celebrity popular for his driving skills who loses his license. Later, the problem spins out of their hands after he locks horns with an inspector who happens to be his fan.
Photo Credit : Prithviraj Productions Official Instagram
As per the first official promo of the film Selfiee, it can be inferred that Akshay who is dressed in a classy suit seems to be playing the celebrity and Emraan is his ardent fan. It will be a treat to watch if the producers go with the same plot as in driving license or twist it in the Hindi remake.
Photo Credit : Emraan Hashmi's Instagram
The movie marks the first collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar and will be backed by Karan Johar.
Selfiee just expanded the list of upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar but the reports suggest that Khiladi Kumar will begin the shooting for Selfiee soon after he wraps up Ram Setu.