5 Things about Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee

1 / 6

Everything about the movie Selfiee

Akshay Kunar took to his Instagram to share a selfie and give a hint of his upcoming project Selfiee. After teasing fans and followers, Akshay and Emraan come together for a Selfiee which is actually the title of their next film. With the movie Selfiee, Magic Frames and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be marking their production debut in the Hindi cinema. The movie will be co-produced by Cape of Good Films and is said to hit the cinemas in 2022. Take a look at some of the interesting facts about the film Selfiee.

Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram