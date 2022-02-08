5 Times Akshay Kumar proved he's different than other actors

Akshay is one of the most popular and talented actors in Bollywood, having done several movies with more productions on the way. The actor is an accomplished producer, stuntman and philanthropist with business investments and endorsements across the globe. He is the only Bollywood actor to crack the Forbes list of the World's top 10 highest-paid actors in the year 2019. He has been always eager to play characters that add an element of variety to his performances. Take a look at some of the facts that make Akshay Kumar different from other B-town actors.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Akshay Kumar is one of the most disciplined actors in the film industry. He not only follows his daily gym regime for a healthy physique but also doesn't smoking and drinking.
Bollywood and its party culture cannot be separated from each other. While most of the celebrities love to party and spend time relaxing, Akshay Kumar avoids these parties.
Akshay Kumar's healthy and strong body is partly due to his mantra of early to bed and early to rise. He is dedicated and hardworking and there is no doubt about it. However, to be always on time and to maintain his fitness he always makes sure to go to bed and get up on time.
Being always vocal about his views is sometimes difficult for Akshay Kumar. However, the actor has never shied away from sharing his views. While he and his wife Twinkle Khanna might seem to be on different sides in their political views, the two share a beautiful bond and are equally vocal about their views.
The actor was awarded Canadian citizenship in the year 2017 by the Canadian Government. Unfortunately, his dual citizenship has been questioned by some people in India as anti-patriotic. Due to this in 2019, Akshay decided to give up on his Canadian citizenship and applied for an Indian passport.