Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: PHOTOS of the swanky sea facing home of the Khiladi of Bollywood
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the 'IT' couples of Bollywood. Their wit and humour is unmatchable and leaves the fans in splits. They live in a lavish sea-facing duplex home in Mumbai. Here's a sneak peek of their abode.
Mumbai
Updated: May 31, 2020 10:00 am
Here's a tour of Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna's lavish sea-facing duplex apartment
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most unique and adorable pairs in the industry. The couple fell in love while shooting for their film in the late-90s and on the proposal by Akshay, Twinkle conditioned to marry him only if her film Mela would fail at the box office. Mela did not work and they got married soon after that. The actor addresses Twinkle as his lucky charm as he delivered several hits post tying the knot in 2001. The couple has been together for almost two decades and set major couple goals. Sharing a funny story during an appearance on a chat show, Akshay revealed that he found a genetic chart made by Twinkle. Twinkle is active on social media and keeps sharing some quirky and interesting pictures of Akshay along with some endearing pictures of them together. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia is one of the most popular star kids in the Bollywood industry. He is extremely charming. Contrary to other star kids, Aarav and his younger sibling Nitara has been kept away from the limelight as Akshay and Twinkle intended to give them a normal upbringing. Akshay Kumar once revealed in an interview that Aarav is interested in further studies and intends to continue in London. As parents of two (four if you count their delightful German shepherd Cleo and beagle Alex), the couple's sea-facing home in Mumbai is well decorated and extremely beautiful. Twinkle regularly shares her snaps from her abode which give us a glimpse into their garden and Khanna's in-house office. “Living by the sea is wonderful. It’s nice to just sit on the parapet and watch the sunset,” Khanna once said in an interview with Vogue India. Speaking of which, here's a tour of the couple's lavish duplex apartment.
A beautiful living room
The couple's spacious, well-decorated living room with lamps, carpets and plants is wonderful!
Nitara's in-house workout corner
"It’s always a good idea to start young, their bodies are agile and flexible...a little push now will go a long way later." wrote Akshay as he shared a video while training his daughter.
Plush greens in the garden
The apartment has a garden with amazing seating area for the evening family tea.
A delight for every book lover
The bookshelf and spacious seating areas complete the stars' home.
Akshay and Aarav's cooking sessions
Here's a glimpse of Akshay and his son Aarav's cooking sessions.
The playtime area in the garden
We all wish to have a fun space for the family game sessions, don't we?
Large areas for Nitara's playdates
Twinkle shared a video and wrote, "I don’t know how other mothers are coping but I have given up! My little one has ‘accidentally’ managed to toss her slipper into the lighting duct." Also, have a look at the widespread greenery that makes the home even more beautiful.
The gorgeous front garden is where the Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar spend a lot of their time
Have a look at Akshay and Nitara enjoying their chat sessions amid the plush green grasses and swings.
Balconies with resting areas
The actress shared this pic of their pet Cleo enjoying it's nap time at the balcony.
Artistic walls
The couple's home is full of beautiful paintings and decorative frames that display their immense love for art.
The forever hosts for the best parties
Twinkle shared this post and captioned it as, "The only way to get through monotonous Monday is to look back at the weekend. Here is our Games Night where the winners are all bunched up right at the front and the losers are relegated to taking a backseat in more ways than one."
Twinkle's 'mini-me'
The actress shared a special tip with this post to turn kids into readers as she wrote, "Another tip to turn kids into readers-Let them read what they please instead of deciding what is worthy of reading."
Aesthetically pleasing
Well-stocked bookshelf, artistic walls and amazing seating areas sum up Twinkle's favourite area to work at her home.
Monochromatic sofa sets and wooden flooring
Akshay and Twinkle's home is beyond wonderful and these snaps are proof.
Early morning scenes
The actress shared their pet Cleo's nap time snap and captioned it as, "While the rest of the world is busy brushing their teeth or like Ms.Cleo fast asleep, I try appeasing the muse with some love and fresh air #earlybirdteam."
Mrs Funnybones' writing desk and office
"A writing desk and no door to lock-which means that Saturday mornings I have to flee to the office to write in peace because of my two monsters prowling around." shared Twinkle.
