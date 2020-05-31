Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: PHOTOS of the swanky sea facing home of the Khiladi of Bollywood

1 / 17

Here's a tour of Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna's lavish sea-facing duplex apartment

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most unique and adorable pairs in the industry. The couple fell in love while shooting for their film in the late-90s and on the proposal by Akshay, Twinkle conditioned to marry him only if her film Mela would fail at the box office. Mela did not work and they got married soon after that. The actor addresses Twinkle as his lucky charm as he delivered several hits post tying the knot in 2001. The couple has been together for almost two decades and set major couple goals. Sharing a funny story during an appearance on a chat show, Akshay revealed that he found a genetic chart made by Twinkle. Twinkle is active on social media and keeps sharing some quirky and interesting pictures of Akshay along with some endearing pictures of them together. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia is one of the most popular star kids in the Bollywood industry. He is extremely charming. Contrary to other star kids, Aarav and his younger sibling Nitara has been kept away from the limelight as Akshay and Twinkle intended to give them a normal upbringing. Akshay Kumar once revealed in an interview that Aarav is interested in further studies and intends to continue in London. As parents of two (four if you count their delightful German shepherd Cleo and beagle Alex), the couple's sea-facing home in Mumbai is well decorated and extremely beautiful. Twinkle regularly shares her snaps from her abode which give us a glimpse into their garden and Khanna's in-house office. “Living by the sea is wonderful. It’s nice to just sit on the parapet and watch the sunset,” Khanna once said in an interview with Vogue India. Speaking of which, here's a tour of the couple's lavish duplex apartment.

Photo Credit : Instagram