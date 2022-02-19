Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey to Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi: Stars who'll be seen in powerful roles

The Bollywood film industry is gearing up for some really intense action, thriller and powerful movies. From Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey to Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi, these Bollywood celebs are all set for the release of the most anticipated movies in 2022. And they are in good company with several actions and crime movies whose release dates have been finalised. We have listed down all these much-awaited movies below that will feature our favourite Bollywood celebs in powerful roles.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Sanjay Dutt once revealed that his character of Adheera in the most anticipated movie KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the craziest roles he has ever played. Sanjay Dutt and Yash will also have a face-off in the movie.
Photo Credit : Sanjay Dutt Instagram
The trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bachchan Paandey reveals that the actor will be seen playing the role of a ruthless gangster. The movie boasts Akshay's signature comic timing and Arshad Warsi's top-class acting complemented by Pankaj Tripathy, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Mishra.
The diva will be soon seen playing the intense role of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film depicts the tale of a young girl named Ganga who later becomes Gangubai, a brothel owner in Mumbai.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The actor will be soon seen as Vedha in the upcoming movie Vikram Vedha. The film is a remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name. Based on the ancient Indian folktale Vikram Aur Betaal, the movie depicts the story of a tough police officer who sets out on a journey to kill a powerful gangster.
Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The film Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff is a dystopian thriller helmed by Vikas Bahl. The movie also features Kriti Sanon and is boasted with high-octane action sequences performed by Tiger Shroff.
Photo Credit : Tiger Shroff's Instagram