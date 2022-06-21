Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar & team launch Raksha Bandhan's trailer at his birthplace Chandni Chowk; PICS

Akshay Kumar had raised the excitement levels of all his fans after he announced his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. Recently he had released a new poster of the film which made the wait for the fans for the trailer unbearable. Well, today as promised, the trailer of Raksha Bandhan is out. This Aanand L Rai film will see the Padman actor alongside Bhumi Pednekar. This story is an ode to the brother-sister love and beautifully depicts the bond of Akshay with his sisters. Well, today the entire cast of the film was present in Delhi to launch the trailer of Raksha Bandhan.
Photo Credit : APH Images
If you see the trailer, there is a scene where Akshay takes all his sisters for a ride on his scooter. Well, that same scooter was also kept at the trailer launch event and Akshay posed with his on-screen sisters on this scooter.
Akshay Kumar made sure to wave at his fans while he stood with his on-screen sisters on the stage where he came to launch the trailer of Raksha Bandhan.
Look at the gorgeous Bhumi Pednekar looking lovely in a red saree. She too was present along with Akshay Kumar for the trailer launch event of Raksha Bandhan.
We know that there can never be a dull moment around Akshay Kumar and well it looks like the entire team cracked up on a joke and cannot stop laughing. We wonder what the joke was about?
