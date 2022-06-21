Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar & team launch Raksha Bandhan's trailer at his birthplace Chandni Chowk; PICS

1 / 5

Raksha Bandhan trailer launch in Delhi

Akshay Kumar had raised the excitement levels of all his fans after he announced his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. Recently he had released a new poster of the film which made the wait for the fans for the trailer unbearable. Well, today as promised, the trailer of Raksha Bandhan is out. This Aanand L Rai film will see the Padman actor alongside Bhumi Pednekar. This story is an ode to the brother-sister love and beautifully depicts the bond of Akshay with his sisters. Well, today the entire cast of the film was present in Delhi to launch the trailer of Raksha Bandhan.

Photo Credit : APH Images