1 / 7

How Akshay Kumar proved to be the real superstar this lockdown

Akshay Kumar turns 53 today. The actor who is undoubtedly one of the most successful, hardworking and sincere stars in the industry is also known as the “Self made” star of Bollywood and also as the “Khiladi” of Bollywood. Akshay Kumar recently took to social media to share a video of himself flagging off the shoot of Bell Bottom in the UK. The Khiladi Kumar’s espionage thriller will be released next year in April. Akshay Kumar and team Bell Bottom had jetted off to the UK to commence shooting of the film in a chartered plane. Akshay and team Bell Bottom became the first film crew to head for an international shoot amid the COVID 19 pandemic. A few days back, Akshay along with Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Ranjit M Tewari, Jackky Bhagnani jetted off to the UK on a private chartered flight along with their families. Akshay shared a glimpse of how he flagged off the shooting of the film amid the ‘new normal.’ He wrote, “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck.” In the video, Akshay was seen holding the clapboard with “Bell Bottom” written over it and was seen with his mask on. He urged everyone to wish them luck amid the pandemic as they resume work after a while. Apart from this, his movie Laxmmi Bomb will be releasing soon on the OTT platform due to the pandemic, and the first look of the same left fans surprised. The superstar has managed to keep fans impressed and glued to their phones this lockdown with his social media and his humble work. Today take a look at these things the actor did this lockdown which makes him the true star.

Photo Credit : Instagram